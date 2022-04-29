Varsities, Groups Move To Ensure Mobility Safety Policies For Elderly People





GreenLight Initiative in partnership with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, and Makerere University Uganda with support from Volvo Research and Education Foundations, have commenced the research project to determine the mobility needs of the elderly people in two Africa cities. In a statement by the executive director, GreenLight Initiative, Simon Patrick Obi, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information