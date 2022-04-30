2022 UTME: JAMB Directs Candidates To Print Notification Slip





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday, April 30, 2022, ahead of this year’s exercise. The director, Information Technology Services, Mr. Fabian Okoro, made the announcement via a statement posted on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

