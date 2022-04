The Sultan of Sokoto and President-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday, April 2, as Eid-el-Fitr day. Consequently, the Ramadan fast continues and end on Sunday, April 1, 2022. Details Later….







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information