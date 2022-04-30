Firstbank Creating Sustainable Socioeconomic Value – Adeduntan





The chief executive officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan on Friday said the bank, through FirstBank’s Agent banking proposition, is creating sustainable socioeconomic value and empowering rural communities in unique ways. He disclosed this in Abuja while speaking at the Africa Legislative, Legal & Good Governance Conference organised by African Leadership Organization. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

