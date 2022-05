The Corporate Institute of Strategic Research (CISR), has attributed the increasing myriad of challenges bedeviling the country, to lack of mentorship. The President of the CISR, Dr. Princewill Inyang, while speaking at a Corporate Induction workshop on Friday in Abuja, said the failure of older generations to mentor youth was responsible for the issues Nigeria is […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

