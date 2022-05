On April 21, 2022, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, held the first-ever audience with Ambassador of Portugal to Equatorial Guinea, Frederico da Silva. They discussed the possible cooperation between the two countries. Frederico da Silva suggested Portugal providing support on human rights issues and on the problems of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

