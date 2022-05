The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) has been rated the best in “Digital Innovation in the federal government” 5th.ng Award category for the year 2022. According to a press statement signed by NMCO’s head of press, Sade Fatoke, the Mining Cadastre Office won the accolade in a recent Award Night held by Nigeria Internet Registration […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

