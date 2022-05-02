Workers’ Day: Aviation Professionals, Workers Decry Political Interference, High Airfare





The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) have decried government interference in the aviation sector through appointment of non professionals and increase in airfare by airlines which have delayed aviation recovery. The general secretary, ANAP, Com. Abdulrasaq Saidu and National President, NUATE, Ben Nnabue in a […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information