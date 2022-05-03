The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered an effective upgrade and relaunch of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) centre. The centre is responsible for providing additional aid to police operatives in acquiring credible electronic criminal database to support investigations and strategic operational and tactical planning which would, in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Insecurity: Police Upgrade Criminal Database, Forensic Laboratories