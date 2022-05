Imo East senatorial aspirant, Sir Basil Maduka has expressed concerns over the gradual collapse of Owerri, and the entire South East following the outbreak of insurgency, criminality, and economic survival. Maduka, founder of Virgin Petroleum Group lamented over what he described as the lack of active political participation of the South East zone which portends […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information