2023: Lagos Senator Weeps As Group Presents Him Nomination Forms To Contest Ogun West Seat  





The chairman, Senate Committee on Finance and Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Wednesday, betrayed emotions when a political support group, West 2 West For DA Movement (W2W4DA) presented him with the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the Ogun West senatorial seat of Ogun State in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information