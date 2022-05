Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued no fewer than 900 captives during an extreme intrusion into the insurgents’ enclaves in Sambisa Forest, North-East, killing a top Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist, Adamu Ngulde, and 23 other terrorists, top military sources said. The sources said in a major boost, troops of the 402 Special Forces Brigade, comprising […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

