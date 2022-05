The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged all political parties in the country to adhere to timelines for the conduct of their primary elections to produce candidates for the 2023 polls, insisting that the deadline remains Friday, June 3, 2022. It will be recalled that on February 26, 2022, the Commission released the Timetable […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information