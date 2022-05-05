2023 Presidency: Protesters Invade APC, PDP Secretariats, Want Party Tickets Zoned To South

The controversy over zoning of the 2023 presidency has taken a deeper crisis dimension, as some Nigerians yesterday stormed the national secretariat of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the two major parties in the country must zone the presidency to the southern part of Nigeria. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
