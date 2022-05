Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina has been sentenced to a four-year prison term and given a €50,000 fine after he was found guilty of sexual abuse by a court in Almeria. The forward has, however, been acquitted of sexual assault, while former team-mate David Goldar has been further acquitted on all charges of being his […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

