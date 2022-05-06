Community Health Practitioners Seek Adequate Funding For Immunisation





National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACHPN), has called for improved funding for Immunisation to reverse the country’s current under-five mortality rate. The national president of NACHPN, Comrade Kabir Yahaya Ahmed, made the call at a press briefing in commemoration of the African Vaccination Week, themed; “Long life for all” in Abuja. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information