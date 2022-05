World football governing body, FIFA, has ordered the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay the sum of one million, forty-five thousand dollars ($1,045,000) compensation and salaries to former Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr. Rohr was sacked as Super Eagles head coach in December 2021 while still being owed several months salaries as well as bonuses […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

