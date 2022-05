Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has reportedly passed a medical at Manchester City as the Premier League champions prepare to announce they have completed the signing of the 21-year-old. Haaland has long been linked with a transfer to one of the European elites, but it looks as though Pep Guardiola’s side have beaten off stiff competition […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information