The #FixPolitics Initiative has called for the immediate resignation or sack of the Governor, Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for obtaining the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms. For the group, this will restore confidence in the management and integrity of Nigeria’s financial system. In a statement on Monday, #FixPolitics said Emefiele breached […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

