JUST-IN: Again, Senate Amends Electoral Act To Allow Political Office-holders Vote At Congresses, Primaries   

The Senate, on Tuesday, amended the Electoral Act, 2022, to allow ‘statutory delegates’ – all elected political office-holders – to participate and vote in the conventions, congresses or meetings of political parties. This followed the expeditious consideration of a Bill during plenary, which scaled first, second and third readings respectively, and was passed during plenary […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
