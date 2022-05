Oil prices sank 4 percent on Monday alongside equities, as continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the top oil importer, sparked demand concerns. Brent crude fell $4.47, or 4 percent, to $107.92 a barrel at 11:14pm EDT (15:14 GMT). United States West Texas Intermediate crude fell, or 4.3 percent, $4.67 to $105.10 a barrel. Both contracts […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

