The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned four teachers of Chrisland Schools before a Lagos State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba for allegedly concealing a sex tape made by some students of the school. The four teachers; Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Rhoda Olanipekun and Ajiboye Hammed, were arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

