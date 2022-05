Former Vice President, Arc. Namadi Sambo, has stated that former president of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has the capacity and experience needed to lead Nigeria. Speaking about Saraki on Sunday during the PDP’s presidential aspirant’s visit to meet with Kaduna State leaders and delegates ahead of the PDP primaries, the former Vice President, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information