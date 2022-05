The Senate, on Tuesday, observed a minute silence to mourn the demise of Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe. The First Republic politician and former lawmaker who represented Imo West senatorial district, died on Sunday at the age of 83. The news of his death was brought to the floor by Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West), […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

