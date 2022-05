Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday insisted on power returning to the Southern part of the country, saying it is the only fair deal ahead of the 2023 general election. Specifically, he said the South West geopolitical zone is the “top-notch” in the South to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’ successor. Sanwo-Olu who stated his position […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

