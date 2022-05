The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has declared as unconstitutional, null and void, the controversial Ebonyi State Government Cybercrimes Law No 12 of 2021. The presiding Judge, Justice Fatun Riman, who granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs also issued an order restraining the Ebonyi State government from continuing to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

