The federal government has approved the sum of N2,024,935 only for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for the purchase of 52 number of operational vehicles. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

