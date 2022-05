Super Eagles’ First Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has released a list of 30 players, including Captain Ahmed Musa and forward Moses Simon, for the prestigious international friendly matches against the ‘A’ Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America. The three–time African champions will clash with CONCACAF powerhouse, Mexico, at […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information