Planned Protest: Senate, Vision Africa Intervene As NANS Halts Action





An intervention by the Nigerian Senate and a non-governmental organisation, Vision Africa, has forced the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to suspend its planned shutdown of Abuja over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shutdown Abuja and ensure that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information