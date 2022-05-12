2023: Buhari Orders CBN Gov, Ambassadors, Other Appointees To Resign





President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals, and Ambassadors with political ambitions in the 2023 elections to resign their positions. This is contained in a circular issued on Thursday morning, obtained by LEADERSHIP. The circular was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. The circular with reference […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

