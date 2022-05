The governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has appointed Professor (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji as the eighth substantive Vice Chancellor of the University. The Council presided over by the Pro-Chancellor, Chairman of Council, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali, ratified the appointment at its special meeting held on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Oladiji […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information