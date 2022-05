A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has granted bail to the detained governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon. Farah Dagogo. The Court, presided over by Justice E A Obile, ruling on an exparte application by Dagogo, ordered the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, Deputy […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information