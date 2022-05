The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Yiaga Africa, have launched a project tagged #SixtyPercentOfUs, aimed at mobilising at least 60% of eligible young voters to register, collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote in the 2023 elections, using traditional and non-traditional tools of political mobilisation. The project is aimed at leveraging the large […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

