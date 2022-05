The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of a Christian college girl and 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by some extremist fellow students over alleged blasphemy, saying perpetrators must be brought to book. The Association said that “killing for any God in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information