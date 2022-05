The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has dismissed media reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been officially registered as a member of the party in Otueke in Ogbia local government area of the state. The party’s state welfare secretary, Comrade Abi Morris, said though APC is prepared to register […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information