A Councilor elected for Kinkiba Ward of Soba local government area of Kaduna State, Abdul Adamu Kinkiba, has been arrested with AK-47 rifle on his way to deliver same to terrorists in one of the deadly forests in the State. Kinkiba was arrested by the Mobile Policemen of 47 MPF Squad operating along Galadimawa […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information