Kaduna Govt Removes Posters On Public Infrastructure





Following the incessant and indiscriminate posting of bills (posters) on public infrastructure for 2023 polls, the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) has called on residents to desist from defacing flyovers, bridges, roundabouts, walls, streetlights, and traffic signs, which constitute acts of vandalism. In a statement by KCTA legal adviser, Abdul’Aziz Muhammad, yesterday, the agency said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information