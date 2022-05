Less than 24 hours after a detained governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon. Farah Dagogo, was granted bail by a Federal High Court, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded him at the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Correctional Centre. Although journalists were […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information