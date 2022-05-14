MNJTF Eliminate 2 Top ISWAP Leaders, Gorgore, Aba-Ibrahim





The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) airstrikes have eliminated the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ Chief of Defence (Ameeru-l-Fiha), Bako Gorgore and Aba-Ibrahim, a prominent leader, in the LakeChad. The sustained ongoing battlefield regional COIN combined Operation between troops of DESERT SANITY and the MNJTF LAKE SANITY in identified Boko Haram/ISWAP strongholds in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

