As political parties are finalizing arrangements for the conduct of primary elections, aspirants seeking to emerge flag-bearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship seat in Katsina State are intensifying lobbying to woo delegates ahead of the exercise. Katsina, being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and Governor Aminu Bello […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information