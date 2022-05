The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), on Sunday, condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy. The group enjoined Muslims in Sokoto, especially parents, guardians and the youths to heed the advice of the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, that it is unislamic to kill anyone […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information