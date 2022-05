The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has inaugurated the five Governing Boards of parastatals under the ministry. Amaechi, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the board members would help restructure and reposition the agencies for a robust, transparent and accountable economy. While inaugurating the boards, he charged them to work in line with […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information