The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday commenced screening of governorship and National Assembly aspirants, with a pledge to pick credible candidates for the 2023 general election. This is even as the governing party has fixed Monday May 23 for screening of its presidential aspirants. Senatorial and Governorship aspirants were screened at Fraser Suites located […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information