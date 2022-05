Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Saturday afternoon, declared a 24-hour curfew in Sokoto metropolis after protest had rocked the city. According to a post on the verified Facebook page of the Sokoto State governor, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the decision was “in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information