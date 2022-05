Grammy award winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy, has released his new single titled titled ‘Last Last’. The song samples American artist Toni Braxton’s 2000 single ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’. The African Giant first performed ‘Last Last’ during his Maddison Square Garden show on 28 April, announcing that the song is taken from his upcoming […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

