The federal government has directed the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) on May 23, 2022. The train service is to resume with two trips from 9am to 4pm daily. Recall that terrorists attacked and bombed a Kaduna bound train about 51 days ago, killing about nine persons and abducting unspecified number of people. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

