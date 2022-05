Minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will be resigning his position to focus on his presidential campaign today in line with the president’s directive. The minister, who has been signing off and clearing his table since the directive, will be handing over to the minister of state, transportation, Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki. A highly placed senior […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

