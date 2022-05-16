Compel Buhari To Probe N1.4trn Spent On Refineries, SERAP Prays Court





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the N1.4trillion spent on Nigeria’s refineries and alleged mismanagement of public funds budgeted for maintaining the refineries since 1999. SERAP is specifically seeking an order of mandamus, directing President Buhari to instruct appropriate anti-corruption […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

