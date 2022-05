Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has added his voice to condemn the unfortunate killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (COE) in Sokoto, describing the act as a crime against humanity. Governor Sule made this known in his opening remarks during a security meeting that held at […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information