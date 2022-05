Nollywood actor, Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known in the film industry as Leo Mezie has died. The young handsome actor was said to have died in Abuja at the age of 46. Mezie, who has been battling with kidney disease and had a kidney transplant over four years ago, had another one last […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

